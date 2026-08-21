Hyundai's union stages 1st full strike in a decade

The strike has already impacted production, with partial walkouts since late July disrupting the output of 55,200 vehicles worth over $1.67 billion.

Hyundai had previously said it expected to miss its global sales target this year due to rising Chinese competition in Europe and declining domestic sales.

The union's demands include raising the mandatory retirement age from 60 years to align with President Lee's promise of gradually increasing it in one of the world's fastest-ageing countries.