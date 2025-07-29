Next Article
Hyundai's board to discuss Q2 results tomorrow
Hyundai Motor's board is meeting on July 30, 2025, to review its latest quarterly results, right after the company's stock slipped by 2.34% and closed at ₹2,050.
With a market cap of ₹1,66,570.9 crore, Hyundai wants to get a clear sense of where things stand financially in the short term.
Here are the numbers from the last quarter
For the March 2025 quarter, Hyundai's revenue saw a small bump to ₹17,940 crore from last year's ₹17,671 crore. But profits dropped to ₹1,614 crore from ₹1,675 crore.
Looking at the full year so far: revenue dipped slightly compared to last year and net profit also fell—from ₹6,060 crore in 2024 down to ₹5,640 crore this time around.