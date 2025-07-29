Hyundai's board to discuss Q2 results tomorrow

Here are the numbers from the last quarter

For the March 2025 quarter, Hyundai's revenue saw a small bump to ₹17,940 crore from last year's ₹17,671 crore. But profits dropped to ₹1,614 crore from ₹1,675 crore.

Looking at the full year so far: revenue dipped slightly compared to last year and net profit also fell—from ₹6,060 crore in 2024 down to ₹5,640 crore this time around.