'I couldn't reskill before layoffs hit': QA professional Business Mar 19, 2026

After 13 years at the same company, a Chennai QA professional said he lost his job amid AI-driven changes; he had performed manual testing and basic SQL work.

Earning ₹8.9 lakh a year, he hadn't asked for raises and faced personal hurdles like family health issues and divorce, making it tough to reskill or move jobs before layoffs hit.