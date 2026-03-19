'I couldn't reskill before layoffs hit': QA professional
Business
After 13 years at the same company, a Chennai QA professional said he lost his job amid AI-driven changes; he had performed manual testing and basic SQL work.
Earning ₹8.9 lakh a year, he hadn't asked for raises and faced personal hurdles like family health issues and divorce, making it tough to reskill or move jobs before layoffs hit.
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