ITR filing deadlines for AY 2026-27 revised: Check new dates
What's the story
The Income Tax Department has revised the due dates for filing Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for the assessment year (AY) 2026-27. The new schedule is based on the type of ITR form being filed, breaking away from the previous uniform deadline of July 31. Now, taxpayers will have different deadlines depending on their income sources and tax forms.
Deadline
New deadlines based on income sources
For AY 2026-27, salaried individuals and pensioners with income from salary, capital gains, interest or one to two house properties will have to file their returns by July 31, 2026. However, taxpayers with business or professional income not requiring audit and filing ITR-3 or ITR-4 now have an extended deadline till August 31, 2026. This change is aimed at giving more time for bookkeeping and cleaner returns.
Audit exceptions
Complex cases still follow original deadlines
The new deadline schedule doesn't apply to complex cases. Tax audit cases will still have to be filed by October 31, 2026 (with the audit report due a month earlier, by September 30). Transfer pricing cases remain unchanged at November 30, 2026. This means that taxpayers with these types of income or those who are subject to a tax audit will continue to follow their original deadlines.
Revision extension
Revised returns now accepted until March 31, 2027
The deadline for filing a revised return has also been extended from December 31 of the assessment year to March 31, 2027. This gives taxpayers more time to correct any errors such as missed Section 80C claims or reporting mistakes after filing their returns.
Penalty impact
Consequences of missing ITR filing deadline
Missing the ITR filing deadline can result in more than just a late fee. If you file late, you will lose the option to choose the old tax regime and automatically default to the new regime. You will also lose out on carrying forward certain losses. Therefore, it is important to be aware of these consequences beyond just monetary penalties.
Future changes
Last season under old Income Tax Act
Notably, AY 2026-27 will be the last filing season under the old Income Tax Act, 1961. The new Income Tax Act, 2025 came into effect on April 1, 2026 and will govern next year's returns. However, taxpayers will still use the old Act forms for this year's filings. Last year, the July deadline was extended to mid-September due to portal glitches but that shouldn't be expected as a trend going forward.