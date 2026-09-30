IATA opposes Mumbai airport plan moving flights to Navi Mumbai
Business
IATA is not on board with Mumbai International Airport's push to move a bunch of international flights over to Navi Mumbai.
The switch, originally set for October 1, did not happen as planned.
IATA says airlines should get to choose which airport they use, instead of being forced to relocate.
Mumbai Terminal 1 prompts airline options
With Terminal 1 at Mumbai set for demolition and a big revamp starting January 2027, airlines have two options: shift flights to Navi Mumbai or pause operations from October 25, 2026, until the new terminal is ready (expected by FY2030).
IATA wants any transition plans made with airline input and says things like ground handling and clearances need to be sorted first.
MIAL has promised airlines can keep their old time slots when the terminal reopens.