IBA, AWPO and Reveille train 50,000 for India's bioenergy sector
Business
The Indian Biogas Association (IBA) is partnering with the Army Welfare Placement Organization (AWPO) and Reveille Energy LLP to train 50,000 retired Army personnel for jobs in renewable energy.
Announced today, this move aims to fill skill gaps in bioenergy and help push India's sustainability goals forward.
AWPO to find and screen veterans
AWPO will find and screen ex-servicemen, while IBA connects them with training and job opportunities.
Reveille Energy LLP backs up with strategy and policy support.
Leaders from AWPO say veterans bring strong leadership and practical know-how, skills that could really boost the bioenergy industry.