IBC changes bar legacy claims after NCLT approves revival plans Business Apr 10, 2026

New updates to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) make it easier for investors to step in and revive struggling companies.

Now, if a revival plan gets the green light from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), new owners won't be stuck dealing with old claims or messy legal baggage that are not recognized and provided for in the approved resolution plan: just a fresh start.

This move is all about making investing in troubled businesses less risky and more appealing.