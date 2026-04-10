IBC changes bar legacy claims after NCLT approves revival plans
New updates to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) make it easier for investors to step in and revive struggling companies.
Now, if a revival plan gets the green light from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), new owners won't be stuck dealing with old claims or messy legal baggage that are not recognized and provided for in the approved resolution plan: just a fresh start.
This move is all about making investing in troubled businesses less risky and more appealing.
Unlisted debts wiped clean, process streamlined
A key change: any debts or liabilities not listed in the approved revival plan are wiped clean, so investors won't get hit with surprise lawsuits later.
The process itself is also smoother—defective resolution plans can be fixed before they're rejected, and tribunals have to explain any big delays.
Plus, getting Competition Commission of India (CCI) clearance can now happen earlier, speeding things up even more.
Altogether, these tweaks aim to make business turnarounds faster and friendlier for anyone looking to invest.