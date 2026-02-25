IBM CEO shrugs off stock drop, says AI boosts productivity
IBM's CEO Arvind Krishna isn't losing sleep over the company's recent 13% stock drop, which followed warnings that AI could speed up the end of old tech systems.
He admits AI will change some jobs but sees it as a huge productivity booster.
"AI-led efficiencies have generated roughly $4.5 billion in productivity gains," Krishna shared, saying those savings are fueling new research and sales.
Krishna predicts AI use will get cheaper
Krishna says most physical jobs (about 60%) are pretty safe from AI, and around 20% of creative roles will actually get a boost from it.
He estimates only about 5-10% of other jobs might be replaced by AI—but expects new kinds of work to pop up too.
Plus, he predicts using AI will get cheaper thanks to better chips and software.
Krishna on AGI: No robot overlords anytime soon
Krishna referenced India's push to build around a dozen top-tier AI models, and noted three have already been completed within a year.
As for super-smart "AGI," he puts the odds at just 0-1% for today's language models—so no robot overlords anytime soon.