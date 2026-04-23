IBM stock slid 7% after hours on software division concerns
Business
IBM's stock slid 7% in after-hours trading, even though the company beat expectations with $15.9 billion in revenue this quarter.
The main issue? Investors weren't impressed by the software division's performance, which raised fresh doubts about IBM's ability to keep up with fast-moving AI competitors.
IBM infrastructure up 15% consulting 4%
While IBM's infrastructure business jumped 15% and consulting grew 4%, analysts still worry about the company's future as rivals like other AI firms push ahead in AI.
IBM's CFO, Jim Kavanaugh, said its new generative AI projects should boost software growth this year, and the company is sticking to its goal of over 5% annual growth by 2026.