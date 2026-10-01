IBM survey: CHROs prioritize judgment, critical thinking in AI era

IBM's Aparna Nair suggests practicing by double-checking AI-generated work to sharpen your real-world decision-making.

Bonnie Dilber of Zapier also recommends writing LinkedIn posts sharing your thoughts on an industry topic or explaining your thought process in an interview or take-home assessment. It helps you stand out.

But don't let AI do all the thinking: Dilber warns that relying too much on it could actually hold you back.

3 in 4 concerned employees said AI had already started eroding some of their skills, most often naming critical thinking, so keep those critical thinking skills sharp!