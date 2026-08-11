IBM, Together AI commit $240 million for NVIDIA-powered IBM Cloud cluster
IBM and Together AI just struck a $240 million deal to build a massive AI inference cluster on IBM Cloud, powered by NVIDIA tech.
The goal? To make open-source AI models more accessible and affordable for businesses, especially those looking to avoid pricey, closed systems.
This move comes as businesses weigh concerns about cybersecurity incidents involving models from OpenAI, Meta, and Anthropic.
Cluster uses NVIDIA Blackwell and Spectrum-X
With everyone racing to run smarter AI tools, the demand for computing power is skyrocketing.
This new cluster will use NVIDIA's newer Blackwell processors and Spectrum-X Ethernet networking gear, meaning faster results for companies training or running open-source models like DeepSeek or MiniMax.
For anyone interested in where the future of affordable, secure AI is headed, this partnership is one to watch.