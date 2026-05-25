ICAI's Charanjot Singh Nanda says AI will aid chartered accountants
Business
AI isn't here to take over chartered accountancy: it's here to help.
At the NDTV LearnNXT Conclave 2026, ICAI's Charanjot Singh Nanda called AI a "helper" that handles repetitive tasks and keeps things on track, but made it clear that real CAs are still needed for complex decisions and critical thinking.
ICAI adds AI and data analytics
ICAI is updating its curriculum to include AI and data analytics, so students get early exposure to the tech shaping their field.
Nanda reassured everyone: "They should not be swayed by rumors that AI will harm the profession. There will be no loss because of AI,"
The goal is a new generation of tech-savvy accountants who still value hard work and good judgment.