ICICI Bank, Axis Bank to raise $600 million US dollar bonds

ICICI Bank and Axis Bank are heading back to the US dollar bond scene, each planning to raise $300 million.

These deals will close for subscription next week and use RBI's hedging facility, which helps banks borrow at lower costs.

ICICI's bonds will mature in five years with a 5.3520% coupon rate, while Axis is reissuing its 5.3480% bonds maturing in 2031, bringing their total to $600 million.