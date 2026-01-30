ICICI Bank drops select credit card rewards from Feb 1
What's the story
ICICI Bank has announced changes to its retail credit card portfolio, effective February 1. The changes include discontinuation of select rewards and revision of earning limits on certain spending categories. The bank will be removing the complimentary BookMyShow movie benefit from its Instant Platinum Credit Card variants. However, other credit cards will continue to offer BookMyShow benefits if minimum quarterly spending thresholds are met under the revised structure already in effect.
Reward cap
ICICI Bank caps reward point earnings on transportation spends
ICICI Bank has also announced a cap on reward point earnings for transportation-related spends. This includes rail and public transport transactions across multiple card variants. For premium cards like Rubyx, Sapphiro and Emeralde, users will continue to earn reward points on transportation spends up to ₹20,000/month. However, entry-level and mid-tier cards such as Coral and Platinum will see a limit of ₹10,000/month depending on the merchant category code.
Insurance rewards
ICICI Bank continues reward points on insurance-related transactions
Despite the changes, ICICI Bank will continue to offer reward points on insurance-related transactions from February. Eligible cardholders can earn rewards on insurance spends up to ₹40,000/month at existing earn rates on select cards such as the HPCL Super Saver Credit Card. The latest revisions come after a wider set of credit card changes that were implemented earlier in January.