ICICI Bank drops select credit card rewards from Feb 1

By Mudit Dube 11:04 am Jan 30, 202611:04 am

ICICI Bank has announced changes to its retail credit card portfolio, effective February 1. The changes include discontinuation of select rewards and revision of earning limits on certain spending categories. The bank will be removing the complimentary BookMyShow movie benefit from its Instant Platinum Credit Card variants. However, other credit cards will continue to offer BookMyShow benefits if minimum quarterly spending thresholds are met under the revised structure already in effect.