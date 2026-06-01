ICICI Bank names Ashwani Bhatia independent director pending shareholder approval Business Jun 01, 2026

ICICI Bank just brought in Ashwani Bhatia as an additional (independent) director for the next five years, starting June 1, 2026.

His appointment still needs shareholder approval, but the bank made it clear he has no ties to current directors and isn't barred by SEBI or any other authority.