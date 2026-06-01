ICICI Bank names Ashwani Bhatia independent director pending shareholder approval
Business
ICICI Bank just brought in Ashwani Bhatia as an additional (independent) director for the next five years, starting June 1, 2026.
His appointment still needs shareholder approval, but the bank made it clear he has no ties to current directors and isn't barred by SEBI or any other authority.
Former SEBI member Ashwani Bhatia
Bhatia's got serious credentials: he was a whole time member at SEBI from 2022 to 2025, handling big areas like debt securities and corporate finance investigations.
Before that, he spent nearly 37 years with State Bank Group, eventually leading SBI Funds Management.
Despite his impressive track record, ICICI Bank shares dipped by 1.42% after the news, closing at ₹1,238.60 on June 1, 2026.