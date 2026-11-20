ICICI Bank revises credit card fees and benefits from December
What's the story
ICICI Bank is set to introduce new rules for its credit card and NRI savings account customers in December. The changes will affect transaction fees, complimentary benefits, and insurance covers associated with select credit cards. The bank will also increase replacement fees for both credit and Priority Pass cards. Here's everything you need to know.
Fee hike
Changes in cash deposit and withdrawal transactions
From December 1, 2026, ICICI Bank savings account customers will continue to get three free cash deposit and withdrawal transactions per month.
However, if the monthly complimentary value limit of up to ₹1 lakh each for deposits and withdrawals is exceeded, the applicable charge will increase from ₹3.50 to ₹4 per ₹1,000 transaction or ₹150, whichever is higher.
Benefit removal
Discontinuation of INOX benefits
As of December 15, 2026, complimentary INOX benefits associated with select ICICI Bank debit and credit cards will be discontinued.
This is part of a broader change that will see the bank increase its credit card replacement fee from ₹200 plus Goods and Services Tax (GST) to ₹300 plus GST from December 11, 2026.
New charge
Introduction of replacement fee for Priority Pass cards
Along with the increase in replacement fees, ICICI Bank will also introduce a fee for replacing Priority Pass credit cards from December 11, 2026.
Until now, customers could replace an ICICI Bank Priority Pass credit card without any charges. However, under the revised rules, they will have to pay ₹300 plus GST for every such replacement.
Policy change
Complimentary insurance benefits to be discontinued
From December 15, 2026, ICICI Bank will also discontinue certain complimentary insurance benefits associated with select credit cards.
The affected cards include the ICICI Bank Emeralde Private Metal credit card, Times Black ICICI Bank credit card, and ICICI Bank Emeralde credit card, among others.
This is another step in the bank's ongoing changes to its services and fees structure.