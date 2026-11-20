From December 1, 2026, ICICI Bank savings account customers will continue to get three free cash deposit and withdrawal transactions per month.

However, if the monthly complimentary value limit of up to ₹1 lakh each for deposits and withdrawals is exceeded, the applicable charge will increase from ₹3.50 to ₹4 per ₹1,000 transaction or ₹150, whichever is higher.