ICICI Bank's Q4 net profit jumps 8.5% YoY to ₹13,701.68cr

ICICI Bank has reported an 8.5% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its standalone profit for the fourth quarter of FY26. The bank's net profit stood at ₹13,701.68 crore as against ₹12,629.58 crore in the same period last year. On a sequential basis, the profit jumped by a whopping 21% from ₹11,317.86 crore in Q3 FY26 to this quarter under review ending March 31, 2026.

Financial growth Total income rises to ₹50,584cr For the March quarter, ICICI Bank's total standalone income was ₹50,584.38 crore, up by 1.8% YoY from ₹49,690.87 crore in Q4 FY25. The bank's net interest income (NII) also saw a rise of 8.4% YoY to ₹22,979 crore in Q4 FY26 from ₹21,193 crore in Q4 FY25. The bank's net interest margin (NIM) remained stable at 4.32%, same as FY25 and slightly up from 4.30% recorded in Q3 FY26 of this fiscal year ending March 31, 2026.

Profit details Core operating profit increases by 5.1% YoY ICICI Bank's core operating profit for the quarter under review was ₹18,305 crore, up 5.1% YoY from ₹17,425 crore in Q4 FY25. The bank also reported an increase in its non-interest income (excluding treasury), which rose by 5.6% YoY to ₹7,415 crore from ₹7,021 crore in the same period last year. However, operating expenses increased by 12% YoY to ₹12,089 crore from ₹10,789 crore recorded in Q4 FY25 of this fiscal year ending March 31, 2025.

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