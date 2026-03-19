ICICI Bank slapped with ₹768.6cr GST demand Business Mar 19, 2026

ICICI Bank just received a hefty GST demand of ₹768.6 crore from Mumbai tax authorities, mainly over charges for minimum balance account services.

The notice, dated March 18, 2026, asks for both the unpaid tax and an equal amount as penalty and interest.

The bank disclosed receipt of the order in a regulatory filing stating it had received the order on March 18, 2026.