ICICI Bank to retain majority stake in ICICI Prudential Life

Acquisition

What does Prudential have to do?

The deal will see Prudential buy the stake from Bharti Life Ventures Pvt Ltd and 360 ONE Asset Management's funds, subject to regulatory approvals as well as other conditions. As part of the proposed acquisition, regulators will require Prudential to lower its stake in ICICI Prudential Life Insurance to below 10% and stop being classified as a promoter of the insurer.