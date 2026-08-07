ICICI Lombard launches India's 1st motor cyber cover for cars
ICICI Lombard just rolled out India's first Motor Cyber Cover, a new insurance plan for cars that are packed with digital tech.
With more vehicles using apps for navigation, payments, and entertainment, the risk of hacking and data theft is rising.
This policy steps in to help protect your ride from those digital threats.
Optional rider covers cyberattacks for cars
Motor Cyber Cover shields you from things like financial data hacks, stolen funds, and even hackers locking up your car or damaging its software.
If your vehicle gets hit by a cyberattack, you can claim reimbursement for restoring access or fixing hacked systems.
It's available for both electric and traditional cars that rely on connected tech.
As Gaurav Arora from ICICI Lombard puts it, this optional rider is all about giving peace of mind to anyone whose daily drive depends on digital systems.