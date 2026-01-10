Next Article
ICICI Lombard's accidental WhatsApp leak sparks internal probe
Business
ICICI Lombard is investigating after an employee accidentally posted draft financial results for Q3 on their personal WhatsApp Status.
The post, which went up on January 9 and was deleted within an hour, included figures that weren't final or board-approved.
Why does this matter?
This slip-up shows how easy it is to leak sensitive info online—even by mistake—and why companies take it seriously.
ICICI Lombard reported the incident to regulators and started an internal inquiry under insider trading rules.
For investors, it's a reminder to trust only official, board-approved updates.
For companies, even unintentional leaks can trigger big compliance headaches—especially with SEBI watching closely.