ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund launches multi-asset active fund of funds
ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund just rolled out its Multi-Asset Active Fund of Funds, a new scheme that lets you invest in a mix of equities, debt, and precious metals like gold and silver.
The idea is simple: get more diversification without having to pick and manage each asset yourself.
ICICI Prudential fund actively shifts allocations
The fund actively shifts your money between equity funds (30-80%), debt funds (10-60%), and gold and silver ETFs (10-30%) based on market trends and economic signals.
At first, only up to 5% goes into gold ETFs, but that could change if the market calls for it.
As Executive Director and Chief Investment Officer Sankaran Naren puts it, different asset classes perform differently across economic and market cycles, making disciplined asset allocation an important component of long-term investing.
The aim? To help you capture growth from stocks, steady things out with bonds, and use gold or silver as a safety net against inflation or global shocks.