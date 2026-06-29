ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund launches multi-asset active fund of funds

ICICI Prudential fund actively shifts allocations

The fund actively shifts your money between equity funds (30-80%), debt funds (10-60%), and gold and silver ETFs (10-30%) based on market trends and economic signals.

At first, only up to 5% goes into gold ETFs, but that could change if the market calls for it.

As Executive Director and Chief Investment Officer Sankaran Naren puts it, different asset classes perform differently across economic and market cycles, making disciplined asset allocation an important component of long-term investing.

The aim? To help you capture growth from stocks, steady things out with bonds, and use gold or silver as a safety net against inflation or global shocks.