ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund launches Nifty Smallcap 250 ETF NFO
Business
ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund just rolled out a new ETF that tracks the Nifty Smallcap 250 Index, letting you invest in some of India's fastest-growing smaller companies.
The New Fund Offer (NFO) is open from June 9-16, 2026, and you can get started with as little as ₹1,000.
Smallcap segment market cap near 50L/cr
The small-cap segment has seen huge growth: its market cap jumped from ₹12 lakh crore in 2018 to nearly ₹50 lakh crore by 2025.
While returns have been strong (but a bit more volatile), this ETF gives you easy access to a diverse mix of sectors like finance, healthcare, and IT.
After the NFO, you can buy units freely with no exit load.
The fund is managed by Nishit Patel, Ashwini Bharucha, and Venus Ahuja.