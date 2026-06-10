ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund launches Nifty Smallcap 250 ETF NFO

Smallcap segment market cap near 50L/cr

The small-cap segment has seen huge growth: its market cap jumped from ₹12 lakh crore in 2018 to nearly ₹50 lakh crore by 2025.

While returns have been strong (but a bit more volatile), this ETF gives you easy access to a diverse mix of sectors like finance, healthcare, and IT.

After the NFO, you can buy units freely with no exit load.

The fund is managed by Nishit Patel, Ashwini Bharucha, and Venus Ahuja.