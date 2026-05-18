ICICI Prudential shares slide on Prudential Bharti Life bid reports

Prudential may sell ICICI Prudential stake

Indian rules don't let one company own major stakes in more than one insurer.

With the Bharti deal, Prudential may have to cut its ICICI holding below 10%, possibly leading to a large share sale and flooding the market.

Analysts say this isn't about company performance (ICICI Prudential is still strong in India's life insurance scene) but more about who will own what next.