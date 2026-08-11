ICICI Securities keeps 'buy' on Info Edge with ₹1,500 target
Business
ICICI Securities is still bullish on Info Edge (India) Ltd. keeping its "buy" rating and a target price of ₹1,500 per share.
The main reasons? Recruitment billings are up, the B2C segment is growing fast, and their AI-powered products are making waves.
Info Edge recruitment billings up 17.5%
Recruitment billings jumped 17.5% year-over-year thanks to more enterprise renewals and higher demand for premium hiring.
The B2C side saw an even bigger boost: billings rose 35% as more users started paying for services.
Platforms like 99acres kept their lead in traffic, while Jeevansathi finally hit operating profit break-even.
Management also reassured investors that Naukri's control over its proprietary database keeps it inconsequential as an AI disintermediation risk.