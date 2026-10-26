ICICI Securities rates Coforge 'buy' with ₹2,290 target

Coforge pulled in $1 billion in new contracts last quarter, up 50.6% from the previous quarter and more than double last year's numbers.

They're also aiming for higher profit margins through AI-driven efficiency and plan to turn 100% FCF/PAT guidance of 100% for FY27.

With these wins, ICICI Securities bumped up its earnings forecast for Coforge by 7% for fiscal 2028.