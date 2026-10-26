ICICI Securities recommends Kotak Mahindra Bank buy at ₹520

Kotak Mahindra Bank has been growing its core business, with most retail products doing well and operating profits up by 21%.

Even though their net interest margin dipped slightly to 4.31%, smart moves like raising ₹553 billion in FCNR deposits are expected to support future growth.

ICICI Securities expects strong loan growth (about 22% annually through FY28) and superior returns, making it one to watch according to ICICI Securities.