ICICI Securities sets ₹2,293 target for Godrej Properties after H1FY27

Godrej isn't slowing down: they're planning even bigger launches worth ₹32,000 crore for the rest of fiscal 2027 to hit an ambitious yearly sales goal of ₹39,000 crore (that's 14% more than last year).

On the money side, their cash flow is set to jump from ₹2,000 crore in H1FY27 to a projected ₹7,000 crore in the remainder of fiscal 2027 as they deliver 10 million square feet.

While their net debt stood at ₹7,900 crore in September 2026, stronger cash flow is expected to keep things steady moving forward.