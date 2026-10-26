ICICI Securities sets ₹2,293 target for Godrej Properties after H1FY27
Thinking about investing? ICICI Securities just gave a thumbs-up to Godrej Properties, setting a target price of ₹2,293 per share.
This comes after the company pulled off impressive sales (₹16,700 crore in just the first half of fiscal 2027, up 7% from last year) thanks to big launches in Bengaluru, NCR, and Hyderabad.
Godrej Properties plans ₹32,000cr launches
Godrej isn't slowing down: they're planning even bigger launches worth ₹32,000 crore for the rest of fiscal 2027 to hit an ambitious yearly sales goal of ₹39,000 crore (that's 14% more than last year).
On the money side, their cash flow is set to jump from ₹2,000 crore in H1FY27 to a projected ₹7,000 crore in the remainder of fiscal 2027 as they deliver 10 million square feet.
While their net debt stood at ₹7,900 crore in September 2026, stronger cash flow is expected to keep things steady moving forward.