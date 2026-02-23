ICRA sees India's Q3 GDP growth at 7.2% Business Feb 23, 2026

India's economic growth is expected to slow down a bit, with ICRA predicting a 7.2% GDP rise for the third quarter of FY2025-26—down from 8.2% last quarter and an 8.0% average in the first half of the year.

The dip comes as services and agriculture lose some steam, even though industry is picking up pace.