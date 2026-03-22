IDBI Bank privatization fails to attract bids
The government's plan to sell its majority stake in IDBI Bank just fell through.
Bids from Fairfax India and Emirates NBD didn't make the cut: they either offered too little or just a small premium, even though IDBI shares had soared 59% to over ₹116 by late February.
This puts a dent in India's big goal
This failed sale puts a dent in India's big goal of raising ₹800 billion from selling public assets for the fiscal year beginning April 1, 2026: IDBI was supposed to be a major piece of that puzzle.
High reserve prices, Middle East-related geopolitical uncertainty, and concerns about protection of pension and gratuity liabilities kept investors away.
Other planned sales are also facing delays
With IDBI's privatization off the table for now, other planned sales like Shipping Corporation of India and HLL Lifecare are also facing delays due to weak interest.
LIC still owns nearly half of IDBI after buying its stake for ₹21,624 crore back in 2019.