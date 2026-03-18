Why Modi government is restarting privatization process of IDBI Bank 

The Indian government is likely to restart the privatization process of IDBI Bank from scratch, as financial bids fell short of the reserve price. The move comes after the earlier process was canceled last week. A ministerial panel overseeing the disinvestment will be briefed soon and is expected to take a final decision on this matter.

Stake Government, LIC hold 94% stake in IDBI Bank The government owns a 45.48% stake in IDBI Bank, while Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) holds 49.24%. The remaining shares are with the public. Since the bids were scrapped, IDBI Bank's stock has fallen 19%, closing at ₹74.28 on the National Stock Exchange yesterday.

Bidders Existing bidders may not need regulatory approvals again Fairfax Financial, which is led by Prem Watsa, and Emirates NBD are said to have submitted financial bids for IDBI Bank. Despite restarting the process by the government, the existing bidders may not have to seek regulatory approvals again if they decide to reapply, thus potentially speeding up the procedure.

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