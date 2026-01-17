IDBI Bank's Q3 results: Net profit jumps 1.4% to ₹1,935cr

Along with the NII decline, IDBI Bank's other income increased by about 61% year-on-year to ₹1,209 crore in Q3 FY26. The bank's tax expenses for the quarter were lower at ₹523 crore against ₹728 crore in the same period last year. The reduction in tax expenses contributed to the marginal increase in net profit despite lower NII figures.

Portfolio expansion

Advances and deposits growth

IDBI Bank's gross advances grew by a healthy 15.46% year-on-year to ₹2,38,786 crore as of December-end 2025. The bank maintained its corporate-to-retail ratio in its gross advances portfolio at 29:71. Total deposits also saw a robust growth of around 9% year-on-year to ₹3,07,858 crore by December-end last year. However, the proportion of low-cost CASA deposits fell to 44.06% of total deposits as on December 31, down from last year's figure of 46.35%.