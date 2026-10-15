IDBI Bank shares drop after government announces sale to Fairfax

The government and LIC are together selling 60.72% of IDBI Bank, but will keep a combined 34% stake after the sale.

This move is part of a long-awaited plan first floated in 2022, but market participants were reportedly expecting the sale price to be in the ₹100-110 per share range.

With that not happening, investors are worried about the bank's value, especially since IDBI stock is already down 13.4% this year and was trading at ₹84.97 today.