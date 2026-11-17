IDBI Bank staff announce nationwide strike over Fairfax deal
What's the story
Unions representing IDBI Bank employees have called for a nationwide strike on December 3. The protest is against the bank's proposed sale to Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. The unions are demanding that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) look into concerns over the deal's valuation, funding, and ownership structure. This is the second such protest in two months against this transaction.
Concerns raised
Unions threaten longer strikes if concerns not addressed
The unions have urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to scrap the sale. They argue that handing over management control to a foreign company could compromise the bank's public-sector character.
IDBI Bank, which has over 19,000 employees, is seen as a national asset by these unions.
They have also warned of longer strikes if their concerns are not addressed.
Deal details
Deal marks largest foreign investment in Indian financial services sector
Fairfax, founded by Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa, agreed to buy a 60.72% stake in IDBI Bank last month.
This brings New Delhi's long-planned privatization of the lender closer to completion. The deal would be the largest foreign investment in India's financial services sector.
However, the United Forum of IDBI Officers & Employees has urged RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra to withhold approval until concerns over Fairfax's banking experience and multiple lender stakes are independently examined.
Acquisition concerns
Unions question potential indirect resource draw on IDBI Bank
The unions have also questioned whether the acquisition could indirectly draw on IDBI Bank's own resources.
They flagged Fairfax's existing control of CSB Bank in which the Canadian firm holds a 40% stake.
In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Arunish Chawla, a senior official at India's Department of Investment and Public Asset Management, assured that IDBI employees' service conditions and pension benefits would be protected in this deal.
Political response
Congress demands investigation into alleged undervaluation
The government has approved the sale of 60.72% stake in IDBI Bank, jointly held by itself and LIC, to Fairfax for around ₹53,000 crore as part of its privatization drive.
However, the Congress party has slammed the move as a "scam" over alleged undervaluation and is demanding an investigation into what they see as a controversial foreign takeover.