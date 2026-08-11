Ideaforge posts 435.34% June 2026 jump to ₹68.42cr yet unprofitable
Business
Ideaforge just pulled off a huge 435.34% jump in net sales for the June 2026 quarter, hitting ₹68.42 crore compared to last year's ₹12.78 crore.
Still, even with all that extra cash coming in, higher expenses kept the company from turning a profit.
Ideaforge's net loss narrows to ₹2.31cr
On the bright side, Ideaforge managed to cut its net loss way down to ₹2.31 crore (from last year's ₹21.78 crore), and its EBITDA was ₹4.55 crore, showing they are running things more efficiently now.
But with employee costs, depreciation, and other expenses all climbing, staying profitable is still a challenge, and shares closed at ₹897.75 on August 07, 2026 (NSE).