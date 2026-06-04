IdeaForge stock rises 5% after board approves ₹500cr plan

IdeaForge Q4 profit ₹60cr revenue ₹141cr

The fundraising plan includes a greenshoe option, so if investor demand is high, they can actually raise even more money.

IdeaForge just posted strong Q4 numbers: net profit hit ₹60 crore (a big turnaround from last year's loss), and revenue soared over seven times to ₹141 crore, thanks mostly to defense orders.

With all this momentum, brokerage IIFL upgraded the stock and raised its target price from ₹271 to ₹1,187.

The share price itself has almost doubled since January, now sitting at ₹900.