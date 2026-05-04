ideaForge Technologies shares jumped 17% to ₹720 after ₹60Cr profit

ideaForge cuts material costs to 11%

ideaForge pulled off a big turnaround by slashing material costs (now just 11% of revenue, down from 67%) and focusing on defense tech: 86% of its revenue now come from that sector.

It is also expanding into the combat drones segment, hoping to land more deals with the Indian Armed Forces.

All in all, it is a major glow-up for this homegrown drone maker.