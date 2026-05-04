ideaForge Technology stock hits 52-week high after ₹60cr profit Business May 04, 2026

ideaForge Technology's stock just jumped 20% on Monday, hitting a new 52-week high at ₹731 per share.

The company's been on a five-day winning streak, up 42% overall, all thanks to a big turnaround: reporting a ₹60 crore profit in the March quarter after being in the red with a ₹26 crore loss last year.