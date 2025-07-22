ideaForge's revenue tanks 85% as big orders slow down

ideaForge, the drone company you might've seen in the news, just had a rough quarter—revenue dropped a massive 85% (₹12.78 crore vs ₹86.4 crore last year), mostly because big defense and institutional orders slowed down. They also swung from a small profit to a ₹21.7 crore loss.

Margins stayed deep in the red Even with less money coming in, ideaForge improved its gross margin to 61.7% by selling higher-value products.

But expenses didn't budge much, so their overall losses grew and margins stayed deep in the red.

ideaForge scored a ₹137 crore emergency order this quarter There's a silver lining: ideaForge scored a ₹137 crore emergency order from the Indian Army this quarter and their drones were used for surveillance in Operation Sindoor.

Moves like this could help steady things going forward.