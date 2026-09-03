IDFC FIRST Bank $3.57bn NRI FCNR(B) inflows equal 11% deposits
Business
IDFC FIRST Bank just pulled in $3.57 billion (₹33,975 crore) from nonresident Indians under the RBI's FCNR(B) swap window, making up 11% of its total deposits as of June 30, 2026.
IDFC FIRST $950m international bond issue
This global push also saw the bank raise $950 million via international bonds in August, which were snapped up by big investors and are proposed to be listed on several exchanges.
In Q1 results, deposits jumped 17.7% year-on-year to ₹3,11,874 crore, while loans grew 20.6%.
The bank's savings and current account deposits are also up 24.7%, with a healthy credit-deposit ratio showing solid financial footing.