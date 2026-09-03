IDFC FIRST Bank $3.57bn NRI FCNR(B) inflows equal 11% deposits

This global push also saw the bank raise $950 million via international bonds in August, which were snapped up by big investors and are proposed to be listed on several exchanges.

In Q1 results, deposits jumped 17.7% year-on-year to ₹3,11,874 crore, while loans grew 20.6%.

The bank's savings and current account deposits are also up 24.7%, with a healthy credit-deposit ratio showing solid financial footing.