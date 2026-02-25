IDFC First Bank branch hit by ₹590cr fraud Business Feb 25, 2026

IDFC First Bank's Haryana branch is in hot water after a massive ₹590 crore fraud was uncovered.

Over several months, insiders and outsiders used manual cheques to siphon money from state government accounts.

The government first noticed glitches and asked for statements, and when, about a month ago, it requested to transfer its funds to another bank, the bank found the accounts were not reconciling.