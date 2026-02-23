IDFC First Bank hit by ₹590 crore fraud Business Feb 23, 2026

IDFC First Bank has uncovered a ₹590 crore fraud at its Chandigarh branch, after a Haryana government department tried to close an account and found the numbers didn't add up.

The scam involved some bank employees working with outsiders, specifically targeting Haryana government accounts.

Other customers weren't affected, but the Haryana government has temporarily suspended all dealings with the bank during the investigation and has de-empanelled IDFC First Bank for government business in Haryana with immediate effect till further orders.