IDFC First Bank slashes savings account interest rates—here's what changes

Here's how it breaks down: balances up to ₹1 lakh get 3% per year; between ₹1-10 lakh, it's 5%; and from ₹10 lakh up to ₹10 crore, you'll earn 6.5%. Bigger accounts see further drops—₹10-25 crore gets 6%, ₹25-100 crore drops to 5%, and anything above ₹100 crore earns just 4%.

How does this affect your earnings?

Interest is calculated daily and credited monthly using a progressive slab system.

For example, if you have ₹5 lakh in your account at the new rate (5%), you'll get about ₹2,055 in monthly interest—less than before.

While there's no TDS on savings interest, keep in mind it's still taxable (with deductions up to ₹10k under Section 80TTA or up to ₹50k for seniors under Section 80TTB).