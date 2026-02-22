IDFC First Bank uncovers ₹590 crore fraud at branch

Bank takes strict action, appoints external agency to conduct audit

Turns out, more Haryana government accounts had similar issues, all adding up to the same massive amount.

The bank has suspended four staff members and will pursue strict disciplinary, civil and criminal action against the employees and other external individuals responsible.

They are in the process of appointing an independent external agency to conduct a forensic audit, filed a police complaint, and are working with other banks to recover the money.

For now, they're focused on getting answers and making sure this doesn't happen again.