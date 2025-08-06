IDFC FIRST Bank's new credit cards start at 8.5% interest

Cards come with host of lifestyle perks

These lifetime-free cards come with perks tailored to different lifestyles—think monthly movie discounts on the FIRST Classic and Millennia, or free airport lounge access on Select and Wealth cards.

Reward points never expire, you get up to 45 days of interest-free ATM withdrawals, and there's even a secured card (FIRST WOW!) for anyone new to credit.

Managing everything is easy too, thanks to their highly-rated app that lets you track spending and rewards on the go.