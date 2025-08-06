Next Article
Pidilite board meets to discuss bonus shares, special interim dividend
Pidilite Industries is holding a board meeting to decide if they'll issue bonus shares and a special interim dividend for FY26—something they haven't done in 15 years.
They're also set to review their latest quarterly results, and we'll get the details on any bonus or dividend right after.
Trading paused until August 8
If the board says yes, shareholders will need to approve the bonus shares (the last time was a 1:1 issue way back in 2010).
To keep things fair, trading is paused until August 8.
The stock's steady at around ₹2,998 on BSE, and all moves are being made by the book with SEBI rules.
Investors are watching closely—these decisions could signal how confident Pidilite is about its future.