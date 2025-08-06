Nayara Energy seeks new banking partner amid EU sanctions impact

Nayara's financial position and talks with the government

Nayara has already talked with India's finance ministry to keep its business running smoothly despite the sanctions.

Even though direct sales to Europe are limited, exports are key to Nayara's revenue.

The company remains financially solid with ₹10,550 crore ($1.2 billion) in reserves as of July 2023.

Rosneft owns nearly half of Nayara, which itself handles about 8% of all oil refining in India—so keeping things steady here really matters.