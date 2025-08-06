Wipro's stock dips despite higher profits: What's happening

Mixed bag results for Wipro

If you're watching big tech stocks, Wipro's results are a mixed bag: revenue dipped slightly for FY25, but net profit jumped to ₹13,192 crore from last year's ₹11,135 crore.

Even in the latest quarter (June 2025), both revenue and profit saw small gains.

So while business is holding steady or even improving on some fronts, the market isn't too impressed right now.