Wipro's stock dips despite higher profits: What's happening
Wipro's stock slipped 1.78% on Wednesday, landing it among the top losers on the Nifty 50—even though the company actually posted higher profits this year.
Wipro shares have dropped over 10% in the past month alone.
Mixed bag results for Wipro
If you're watching big tech stocks, Wipro's results are a mixed bag: revenue dipped slightly for FY25, but net profit jumped to ₹13,192 crore from last year's ₹11,135 crore.
Even in the latest quarter (June 2025), both revenue and profit saw small gains.
So while business is holding steady or even improving on some fronts, the market isn't too impressed right now.
Interim dividend announced
Wipro announced a ₹5 per share interim dividend and handed out new shares at the end of July.
The company also keeps its debt low and has solid financials overall—so despite recent stock swings, it's staying pretty stable behind the scenes.