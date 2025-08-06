Next Article
Nazara to consider stock split, bonus shares on August 12
Nazara Technologies is set to discuss a possible stock split and bonus shares at its board meeting on August 12, alongside its June quarter results.
The company's shares are currently trading at ₹1,386.4, up 1.2% from the previous close.
First-ever stock split since going public
This would be Nazara's first-ever stock split since going public—a pretty big move for the gaming company.
They last gave out bonus shares in June 2022 with a 1:1 ratio (one extra share for every share owned).
With Nazara's stock already up 38% in 2025, these changes could make their shares more affordable and easier to trade for everyone.