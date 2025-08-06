JSW Cement IPO to open tomorrow: Key details

JSW Cement runs seven plants in southern and eastern India and plans to use part of the IPO funds for a new cement plant in Nagaur, Rajasthan. The company focuses on expanding into new markets.

Financials and gray market performance

The IPO features a fresh issue of ₹1,600 crore and an Offer for Sale worth ₹2,000 crore by existing investors.

Shares are split among institutional (50%), non-institutional (15%), and retail (35%) investors; retail folks can bid for at least 102 shares.

FY24 revenue was close to ₹6,028 crore but the company posted a net profit of ₹62 crore.

Despite this, there's solid investor buzz—grey market premium sits around 11.5%, thanks to interest in growth and green cement initiatives.

```